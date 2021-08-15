Mostly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Dr. Trish Stephens

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Dr. Trish Stephens discusses latest COVID-19 spike on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County is the nation’s epicenter of hospital admissions for COVID-19, a grim distinction, while Miami-Dade County is third.

South Florida hospitals generally report resources holding. Staffing is the more pressing concern.

Aventura Hospital and Medical Center is right there in Northeast Miami-Dade at the border with Broward County.

Dr. Trish Stephens is the Chief Medical Officer there and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

