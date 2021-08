PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Broward School Board’s decision to keep masks mandatory came after a contentious meeting that ended with an 8-to-1 vote in favor.

The one member voting against was Lori Alhadeff, who said she supported an opt-out for parents.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.