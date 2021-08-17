Florida adds 21,669 new COVID-19 cases after a weekend with fewer infections

Carlos Anacleto closes his eyes as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Jorge Tase, as others wait their turn, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 21,669 new COVID-19 cases to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, according to the latest numbers release by the CDC.

It comes after the state reported 16,476 new cases to the CDC on Saturday and 17,216 on Sunday.

The state had reported over 20,000 new cases for each of the five days before that. The highest daily total is 25,995 from last Thursday.

The 7-day moving average is 21,786 new cases per day in the state, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The 7-day moving average across the United States is 128,347, meaning 17% of the new cases nationally are coming out of Florida.

Florida releases its full data report weekly on Fridays. The state has seen an increase in new cases for eight consecutive weeks, and the new-case positivity rate reached 19.3% in the report released this past Friday.

To see the full CDC daily data, click here.