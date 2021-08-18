Miami-Dade school board member favors Carvalho’s support of face mask mandate

MIAMI – One of the nine School Board of Miami-Dade County members said she favors Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s recommendation to implement a universal face mask mandate with a medical opt-out.

Marta Pérez, a School Board of Miami-Dade County member, said Carvalho’s recommendation “is based on the science” and follows the opinion of the MDCPS public health and medical experts task force.

“I think we have an exceptional superintendent. He has been very prudent in his recommendations,” Pérez said.

Pérez and the other eight school board members (Perla Tabares Hantman, Steve Gallon III, Lucia Baez-Geller, Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, Christi Frag, Lubby Navarro, Mari Tere Rojas, and Luisa Santos) are meeting on Wednesday to decide on the policy before Aug. 23, the first day of the 2021-22 school year.

As the highly contagious Delta variant was circulating in South Florida, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation on July 27 in support of universal indoor face mask mandates at schools. The recommendation applies to students ages 2 or older, teachers, administrators, visitors, and staff — regardless of vaccination status.

“The teachers are very apprehensive because there have been great learning losses,” Pérez said. “I think having to wear a mask is another imposition, but it’s something that we absolutely must do because we have to do everything we can to keep the kids safe.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was concerned about protecting parents’ freedom to choose and ordered a ban on universal face mask mandates at public schools on July 30th ahead of the 2021-22 school year. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent letters to school boards and superintendents who acted on the CDC’s recommendation to allow parents to opt-out.

“Anecdotally, what I have seen, most of the kids are ... OK with wearing the mask,” Pérez said. “Of course, it’s better not to, but it’s what we must do.”

Broward County Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright implemented the face mask mandate on Wednesday, the first day of the 2021-22 school year for Broward County Public Schools. The district requires parents to provide a doctor’s note if their students are unable to wear face masks.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Miami’s schools also started the school year on Wednesday and implemented an indoor face mask mandate for unvaccinated students with exceptions for eating or playing sports. The archdiocese is also offering a virtual education option for parents who still don’t feel safe sending their children to school.

Among the supporters of the CDC’s recommendation in Florida are Monroe County Superintendent Theresa Axford, Palm Beach County Superintendent Michael J. Burke, Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins, Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis, Jacksonville County Superintendent Diana L. Greene, Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna, and Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon.

President Joe Biden asked DeSantis to “get out of the way” of the public health safety measures. Corcoran has threatened school districts in violation of DeSantis’ order with financial sanctions. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the Biden administration will use COVID relief funds to support the districts sanctioned.

