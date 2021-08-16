Partly Cloudy icon
Miami-Dade public schools to implement a face mask mandate with opt-out medical accommodation

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

MIAMI – Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho announced Miami-Dade County Public Schools will implement a face mask mandate with an opt-out medical accommodation starting Aug. 23. The policy was still being crafted Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools students start the 2021-22 school year in a week. New teachers had to report on Aug. 11 and the first regular teacher planning is on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the level of transmissibility remains high in Miami-Dade and the Delta variant is the strain driving the ongoing COVID surge in cases. The Aug. 6-12 case positivity rate was 20.3% in Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This is a developing story.

