Public school students return to class in Broward County with masks on

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Students and teachers return to classrooms Wednesday in Broward County, and at least for the beginning of the school year, a mask mandate is in effect.

But because a school mask ban is in place for the state of Florida, state education officials now have to decide whether to punish the district.

The state’s education commissioner is in favor of punishing Broward County Public Schools for not following the governor’s executive order that calls for masking to be optional.

He is calling for sanctions against the district, but wouldn’t say what kind.

Last week, he threatened to withhold salaries of superintendents and school board members.

But on Wednesday, everyone will be required to wear a mask while on campuses, unless the student opts out for medical reasons.

School officials say they met with principals Tuesday night to talk about mask implementation and teachers were told that if kids don’t want to wear a mask, they have to be sent to the office.

“If they do not have an exception, a qualifiable exception, we want to provide them a mask. We want to continue to urge them to wear a mask,” Broward Schools Chief of Staff Jeffrey Moquin said.

Parents of those who don’t comply with the mandate will be notified.

“If a student blatantly disregards the health and safety of others and/or refuses to comply with wearing a face covering, discipline will be in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct,” the district’s rule states.

The teacher’s union president explained possible consequences.

“If they’re just blatantly not going to comply then they will ask to be picked up,” Anna Fusco said.

Broward’s interim superintendent said this is all about protecting kids.

“The delta variant poses an immediate danger to public health, safety and welfare and (I) believe our district is taking prudent responsible measures,” Vickie Cartwright said.