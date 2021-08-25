Police: Gunman claims he was high on mushrooms when he randomly shot at men in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Georgia is facing multiple charges after shooting at two men on South Beach Tuesday, killing one of the victims.

Tamarius Blair David Jr., of Norcross, Georgia, faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

According to an arrest report, a Miami Beach police officer heard the sound of a gunshot just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and saw David chasing after someone.

The officer then heard several more shots and saw David shooting toward the ground, the report stated.

Police said the victim who David was chasing after wasn’t injured, but David fatally shot a second victim.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that the second victim was shot while dining with his family at La Cerveceria off 14th Street and Ocean Drive in South Beach.

“There was a guy sitting at a table with all his family, kids and everything,” the witness said. “He was right there. And he shot the guy like three times.”

Relatives identified the victim as Dustin Wakefield, 21, of Colorado.

The witness said after the shooting, the gunman was erratic, doing something disturbing next.

“After the shooting, he was dancing on top of the guy,” the witness said.

Other witnesses told Local 10 News they then saw Miami Beach police officers move the victim several blocks to the north. One officer could be seen performing CPR on the victim, who later died.

According to the arrest report, responding officers found David trying to open a locked door while holding the gun.

Officers said he complied with orders to drop the weapon and was taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, David confessed to shooting at both victims and said he was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.

Police said David admitted that he randomly chose two men to shoot at.