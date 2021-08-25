Police in Miami Beach investigating deadly shooting on busy Ocean Drive

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Chaos on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach as people ran away following the eruption of gunfire.

Police said one person was shot, and that person ultimately died after being rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It happened late Tuesday afternoon before the sun had set.

Local 10 News spoke to a witness who said he saw the shooting go down.

The witness said he saw a man clutching a gun run right by him, and then the man opened fire into an outdoor cafe at 14th Street and Ocean Drive in South Beach.

The witness said the gunman shot a man dining at the café.

“There was a guy sitting at a table, with all his family, kids and everything,” the witness said. “He was right there. And he shot the guy like three times.”

The witness said after the shooting, the gunman was erratic, doing something disturbing next.

“After the shooting he was dancing on top of the guy,” the witness said.

Other witnesses told Local 10 News they then saw Miami Beach police officers move the victim several blocks to the north.

One officer could be seen performing CPR on the victim.

Police said they have one male subject in custody, and that a firearm was recovered.