Man randomly shot dead in Miami Beach was ‘best dad ever’ and ‘saw miracles’

Mother anguished after random killing of her son on South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – “He was a worshipper, the best dad ever.”

That’s how Lora Wakefield, through tears, described her son Dustin, who was shot dead while eating dinner with his family Tuesday evening on South Beach.

Wakefield, 21, was with his wife, his 1-year-old son and extended relatives when a gunman randomly shot him at an outdoor café at 14th Street and Ocean Drive.

Tamarius Blair David Jr., 22, of Norcross, Georgia, confessed to police that he was high on mushrooms when he attacked.

Lora Wakefield remained in shock the next morning as she spoke to Local 10 News.

“We saw miracles. We saw miracles together,” she said of her son. “His music, his music is amazing.”

Witnesses say Dustin was protecting his baby before he was killed.

“[The shooter] pointed the gun at the baby and [Wakefield] said, ‘That’s my son’ and then he pointed the gun at him and shot him,” witness Marquita Bradford said.

“He’s a proud dad. When that baby grows up he’s going to love his dad.”

The “best dad ever,” Wakefield’s mom says. A life lost. A son, husband and father gone. And a family shattered.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family.