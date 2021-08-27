Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Pilot makes emergency landing offshore in Virginia Key area, police say

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Virginia Key
This Google Map shows the area in Virginia Key where a plane landing offshore was visible. (Google Maps)

MIAMI – The pilot of a small Cessna plane made an emergency landing about 20 feet offshore in the Virginia Key area.

According to Lt. Pete Sanchez, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, a pilot was flying with a passenger when he reported engine trouble after flying for about 40 minutes.

Both the pilot and the passenger were able to get out of the plane and Miami Ocean rescue helped them get to shore where paramedics were waiting, Sanchez said.

“Luckily neither of them were injured,” Sanchez said.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

