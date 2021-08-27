Mostly Cloudy icon
Taekwondo instructor facing voyeurism charges appears in Broward court

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Lauren Hickman, Producer

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Robert Danilo Franco appeared in Broward County court on Friday to face more voyeurism charges over his hidden cameras in bathrooms at his Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy in Pembroke Pines.

Detectives found some of the victims at Franco’s academy, at 11090 Pines Blvd., were as young as 3 to 5 years old. The student who first spotted the cameras and reported him on July 29 was a 17-year-old girl.

Officers first arrested Franco on Aug. 6. Records show officers arrested Franco again on Thursday, and he remained in Broward County’s main jail on Friday afternoon.

As of Thursday, detectives had seven victims and Franco was facing 10 voyeurism charges. They are still trying to identify two more victims, according to Capt. Adam Feiner, a spokesman for the PPPD.

A Broward County judge ordered him to have no contact with minors, surrender his passport, and set his bond at $175,000. If convicted, Franco faces up to 115 years in prison.

Feiner is asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Jacob Childress at 954-431-2200.

