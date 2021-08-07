Pembroke Pines martial arts instructor arrested for allegedly placing hidden cameras in bathroom

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Broward County arrested a martial arts instructor after receiving reports of hidden cameras placed in the restroom of his academy.

According to Pembroke Pines police, 64-year-old Robert Franco was arrested on Friday.

Investigators said a female student of Franco’s noticed two hidden cameras inside of picture frames on a shelf in the bathroom of his business, Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy, located at 11090 Pines Boulevard.

The incident in question took place on July 29 at approximately 3:40 p.m.

The student took pictures of the hidden cameras and then confronted Franco, who police said immediately destroyed the frames and cameras.

Mugshot for 64-year-old Robert Franco. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

According to police, the student called her father and told him what happened, and he quickly came to the academy and called 911.

Authorities arrived and following their investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Franco. He later surrendered himself to the Broward County Jail.

Pembroke Pines police are asking anyone who attended or visited, or whose children attended or visited, Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy and used the restroom to contact the Special Victims Unit at 954-743-1637.

“The expectation of privacy was violated for other undressed and unsuspecting victims who remain unidentified,” Pembroke Pines police said in a release.

Franco is facing multiple charges of video voyeurism. He has also been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.