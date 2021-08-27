Taekwondo instructor faces more voyeurism charges in Broward County, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Detectives announced Thursday that they have identified more victims of voyeurism at a Taekwondo Academy, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Officers arrested Robert Danilo Franco, 64, on Aug. 6 in Miramar accusing him of recording students at the bathrooms and changing areas of his Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy at 11090 Pines Blvd.

Detectives first responded to the academy on July 29th to investigate a 17-year-old girl’s report about hidden cameras in the students’ bathrooms. Franco took over the academy in March, police said.

As of Thursday, detectives had seven victims and Franco was facing 10 voyeurism charges. They are still trying to identify two more victims, according to Capt. Adam Feiner, a spokesman for the PPPD.

Feiner is asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Jacob Childress at 954-431-2200.