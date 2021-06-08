Bartender arrested for video voyeurism after woman finds camera

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A bartender in Islamorada was arrested after reportedly placing a video camera that captured photos of a woman in a bathroom.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Mohamed Ibrahim, 45, was arrested in Key Largo after a 27-year-old female victim said she found a video camera and nude pictures of herself on his phone. She told police she also found pictures of Ibrahim touching her while she slept.

The woman said she was sharing a room in a hotel with Ibrahim, but that they had separate beds and that the two were not romantically involved.

On June 1, the victim told investigators that she found a small camera on the wall next to Ibrahim’s bed facing the bathroom. The device was disguised as a USB charging adapter, according to deputies. She confronted Ibrahim and found nude pictures of herself on the deleted photos page of his iPhone.

The victim had no recollection of the events and told sheriff’s deputies she did not give permission for the photos or to Ibrahim to touch her.

Ibrahim is being held on an $85,000 bond.