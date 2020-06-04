Officers investigate voyeurism case at Century Village (Graphic content)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines’s Century Village community residents fear recent surveillance video from a Ring doorbell camera shows a man who can’t control his voyeuristic urges.

Capt. Al Xiques, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said the video was shot in the Hawthorne section.

"Our officer made contact with the individual involved, and he is well aware that we know what transpired that night and that we are looking into it,” Xiques said.

Xiques said the man, who appeared to be masturbating near the window, lives with his father nearby.

“The information that he gave to our officer was that he couldn’t sleep that evening and had gone for a walk,” Xiques said.