Pembroke Pines opens parks, golf, tennis

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines is joining other Broward County cities in opening some of its public parks.

The city had kept its facilities closed when the county opened parks on April 29 but announced a new emergency order today.

Five parks are opening, plus the Pembroke Lakes golf course and tennis center on Taft Street.

“Residents must continue to follow CDC guidelines and wear a face covering; not venture out when sick and adhere to social distancing of no less than six feet between people,” the city said in a news release. “Residents are encouraged to use these parks in short-use intervals for one to two hours to walk, hike, bike, job, rollerblade and enjoy nature.”

Here are the hours for the parks and facilities that are opening (all will be open seven days a week):

Cinnamon Place Park: 8600 Pembroke Road (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Jack McCluskey Rainbow Park: 9201 NW 19th Street (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Linear Park: Johnson Street & 98th Avenue (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Pembroke Lakes Tennis Center: 10500 Taft Street (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Singles play only. For more information, call 954-431-4146

Pembroke Lakes Golf Course: 10500 Taft Street (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Call 954-431-4144 for reservations.

Rose Price Park: 901 NW 208th Avenue (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Silver Lakes South Park: 17601 SW 2nd Street (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

While parks, marinas and golf courses have begun to open, Broward and Miami-Dade still have not joined Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan, which allows opening restaurants and non-essential retail stores at limited capacity. The target for Broward and Miami-Dade to join that phase is next week.