Major crash leads to road closure in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – A major crash involving two vehicles led to a portion of North Hiatus Road in Plantation being shut down Tuesday morning.

Plantation police confirmed that northbound and southbound lanes of North Hiatus Road were shut down between West Broward Boulevard and Cleary Boulevard as authorities investigate what led up to the collision.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 8:15 a.m. as a portion of one of the vehicles was wrapped around a tree.

The other portion of that car was in shambles and a maroon-colored SUV also had heavy front-end damage.

Authorities did not immediately confirm whether anyone was killed or injured in the crash.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.