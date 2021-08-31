Police: Driver fleeing from shooting crashes into wall outside Miami Gardens home

A vehicle crashed in Miami Gardens after the driver said they were fleeing from a shooting between two other cars.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities investigated a pair of scenes in Miami Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

At one scene, a car slammed into a wall outside a home off Northwest 5th Avenue.

A few blocks away, officers were investigating reports of shots fired.

According to Miami Gardens police, the driver involved in the crash told officers they were driving northbound on Northwest 5th Avenue when two vehicles began shooting at each other.

The driver tried to get away and ended up crashing, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver’s vehicle was struck on the rear bumper by a bullet.

Police said the vehicles involved in the shooting fled from the area in a southbound direction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.