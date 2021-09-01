Clear icon
3 family members killed by possibly drunken driver on Sunset Drive

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones say three family members were killed Tuesday in a crash on Sunset Drive that was allegedly caused by a drunken driver.

The director of the Creative Learning Center in Miami confirmed that was one of the victims was Karina Diaz, who worked as a teacher for the toddler class. Diaz’s husband and mother were also killed in the collision.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 92nd Avenue.

According to authorities, a white Range Rover was speeding on the Palmetto Expressway before exiting onto Sunset Drive.

A South Miami police officer attempted to pull over the SUV, but the driver of the Range Rover failed to stop before crashing into a Kia sedan with three people inside, authorities said.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the moment the sedan slows down to make a turn from Sunset Drive onto 92nd Avenue. That’s when the speeding SUV heading west crashes into the car.

“What we’ve been told is that once that vehicle failed to stop, that’s when the South Miami officer made a U-turn and just let that vehicle continue to go westbound,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Police said all three people inside the car were killed, one of whom was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the Range Rover survived the collision and underwent surgery at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

“Alcohol is a factor in this particular situation, and our investigators are also pursuing a DUI component,” Zabaleta said.

The identity of the driver who caused the collision has not yet been released.

