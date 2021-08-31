At least 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into pole on Sunset Drive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A busy intersection was shut down Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a power line pole in Miami-Dade County.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 92nd Avenue.
Sky 10 was above the scene at 7 a.m. as three yellow tarps could be seen on and near the vehicle, however authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was killed in the collision.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that one person was transported as a trauma alert to a local hospital.
No other details were immediately released.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.
