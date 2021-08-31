At least 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into pole on Sunset Drive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A busy intersection was shut down Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a power line pole in Miami-Dade County.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 92nd Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 7 a.m. as three yellow tarps could be seen on and near the vehicle, however authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was killed in the collision.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that one person was transported as a trauma alert to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.