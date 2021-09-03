Firefighter cuts windshield to rescue man following crash on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rescued Friday morning after a white Hyundai SUV he was in ended up on its side against a wall on Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 151st Street and the Golden Glades Interchange.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the driver lost control of his vehicle around 7 a.m. and crashed, causing the SUV to overturn.

He said the driver fled the scene on foot, abandoning the SUV.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after the crash occurred as a Miami-Dade firefighter cut out a portion of the smashed windshield to free a man who was inside the vehicle.

He was able to step out of the SUV through the windshield area and did not appear to be seriously injured.

No other details about the crash were immediately released by authorities.