Deputies arrest boater for DUI after he allegedly sprayed them with saltwater in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 43-year-old Cutler Bay man for boating while under the influence of alcohol on Sunday night after he sprayed deputies with saltwater from his center console boat’s outboard engines, deputies said on Monday.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies David Campbell, Jacques Rozek and Mario Benedetti responded to Gilbert’s Resort in Key Largo after Christopher Peter Suda, of Cutler Bay, allegedly refused to leave the bar and was trespassing.

Deputies said Suda agreed to leave, boarded his boat, and began trimming the engines up — spraying more than 30 feet of water on the deputies who were on the dock, according to Linhardt.

When Suda stopped at a nearby bar, Sgt. Orlando Alvarez was waiting to arrest him. Suda is facing a DUI charge and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

