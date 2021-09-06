Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Monroe County commissioner dies of COVID-19

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster
Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster died on Monday morning of complications with COVID-19.

Rev. Tony Hammon announced on Facebook Foster died at 4:15 a.m. at Baptist Hospital in Miami-Dade County.

“Mike was one of the most amazing, caring, loving and giving humans, touching the lives of so many in the Keys and around the world,” his nephew Brian Shapiro wrote.

Forster, who represented Monroe County’s District 5, had received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which provides less protection than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron announced on Aug. 26 that Forster was diagnosed with COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.

