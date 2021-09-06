Police identify man, 31, killed during fight with roommate in Miami

MIAMI – Miami detectives are searching for Yasnier Lopez Debora’s killer on Monday.

Officers found Lopez, 31, dead about 5 a.m. on Sunday in a home near the intersection of Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 40th Ave., in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Lopez was killed on Saturday night. Detectives believe Lopez was involved in a fight with a man who was his roommate on Satuday, police said.

Detectives did not release a suspect’s identity. They are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.