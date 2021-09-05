Police: Fight between Miami roommates leads to homicide

MIAMI – A fight between two roommates turned deadly overnight in Miami.
Miami police told Local 10 News they received a call around 5 a.m. Sunday in reference to a man bleeding.
Officers responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest 11th Street and 40th Avenue and found a bloody man who was determined to have died.
According to police, a fight between two roommates resulted in the homicide of the man they discovered.
Miami police is still searching for the suspect, who they said is a man but did not reveal any additional information.
Authorities have also not released the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.