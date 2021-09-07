Cause of latest fish kill in Biscayne Bay under investigation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fish kill was observed and reported on the east side of Biscayne Bay on Monday.

The City of Miami Beach said in a tweet that it is working with Miami-Dade County Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) to discover the cause.

Miami-Dade County is reporting a fish kill on the east side of Biscayne Bay closest to the North Beach area.



We are working with Miami-Dade County Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) to understand the cause and remedy.



Read more: https://t.co/GD7BV14d6K pic.twitter.com/kssw1AIkFn — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 6, 2021

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement that the county is committed to the health of Biscayne Bay.

“This incident is another reminder that the health of our beloved Bay is in jeopardy, which is why Miami-Dade County is committed to taking all possible action to turn around the crisis facing our waters. We are working to aggressively accelerate investments in replacing or repairing critical water infrastructure and septic to sewer conversion,” Levine Cava said in the statement.

The extent of this fish kill is not anything like what was seen in the area last year, thankfully.

Early evidence indicates that the cause is a combination of extreme heat and numerous days of rain, which has been known to reduce oxygen levels in Biscayne Bay.

Ad

The county is asking the public to report any dead fish, or other concerns about Biscayne Bay, in as much detail as possible by emailing baywatch@miamidade.gov.