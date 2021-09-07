Building safety issues: Ceiling collapses on woman in North Miami apartment

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman said she was in the restroom when a leaking pipe caused the ceiling to collapse on her on Tuesday in North Miami. Now she is homeless and she believes it all could have been prevented if the property owner had made repairs.

The woman was on the second floor of the building at 580 NE 127th St. She said the drywall was saturated with water and it crumbled, so code enforcement officers deemed the apartment unsafe.

The North Miami Police Department was working with the woman to find a homeless shelter for her and her husband. The property manager, Strategic Properties, had a sign outside of the building with a contact number.

Miami-Dade County property records show 580 NORTH MIAMI LLC is the owner of the four-story building, which was built in 1973. State records show GROUP 10 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC is the registered agent. A Miami Beach real estate investor with an interest in properties that are under foreclosure or being sold by lenders is one of the title managers.

The woman said she made attempts to contact the property owner and the management company, but no one got back to her. Strategic Properties also did not respond to Local 10 News’ requests for comment.

