Surveillance video shows man suspected of stealing car with toddler in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a suspect wanted in a carjacking on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

A carjacker was wearing a blue Charlotte Hornets basketball jersey when he drove away in a mother’s Honda Accord with her 2-year-old daughter inside. She had left the running car parked at the Chevron gas station at 1095 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Demerian Hudson saw the girl’s mother in distress and was quick to help her chase the carjacker. Hudson said the chase was short. The carjacker stopped at a dead-end about a mile away from the gas station, jumped out of the car, and ran away.

“The car seat was flipped over; the baby was under the car seat crying,” Hudson said, adding she wasn’t injured.

Officers searched for the suspect on Monday, but he got away. The Ring surveillance video shows a man who fits the description of the carjacker. He stood in front of an apartment and knocked. He turned the doorknob to check if the door was not locked.

A woman opened the door and the man said he needed help.

“Someone was trying to rob me,” he said.

The woman quickly closed the door. She said he tried to get into her apartment through the back door, gave up, and left.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

