Car stolen from Fort Lauderdale gas station with baby inside

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A car was stolen with a baby still inside on Monday in Broward County.

The 2-year-old girl has since been recovered and reunited with her parents.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the baby was in the back seat of the maroon Honda Accord when it was stolen from a Chevron gas station located at 1095 West Sunrise Boulevard.

Police said the suspect bailed out of the car about a mile away, which is how officers were able to recover the baby.

Authorities have not given any information regarding any suspects in the case, but a large perimeter was set up in the area around where the car was ditched.

Officers were also seen dusting the stolen vehicle for fingerprints.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.