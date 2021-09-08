Donald Trump and his son will call Belfort-Holyfield fight card from Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Former president Donald Trump will be providing commentary on a boxing match happeneing in South Florida this weekend.

According to multiple reports, Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., will offer an alternative commentary of Saturday’s fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

The fight was moved from California to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida earlier this week when the California State Athletic Commission wouldn’t sanction the fight after Holyfield stepped in for Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya was originally scheduled to fight Belfort, but the former boxing champion recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Trumps signed a contract to call the entire four-fight card, which features several popular names including Tito Ortiz, Joe Fournier and Anderson Silva.

The main fight call will be made by Jim Lampley for HBO pay-per-view. Viewers will have the option of ordering the main call or the Trump “gamecast” for $49.99.