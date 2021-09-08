Police: Neighbor breaks down door, shoots man in Westchester

Man shot during dispute with neighbor in Westchester

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A dispute between two neighbors in Miami-Dade’s Westchester neighborhood led to one man being shot in the upper body, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Southwest 25th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find a damaged door to a home, but no victim.

He said it was later discovered that the victim’s wife took her husband to a local hospital, and he was then airlifted to another medical center in stable condition.

According to Thomas, the wife told officers that her husband was involved in an ongoing dispute with their neighbor.

She said the neighbor broke the door to their home overnight, entered their house and shot her husband.

Police said the woman’s husband was the only person injured in the shooting.

The neighbor was taken into custody for questioning, but it’s unclear whether charges will be filed.

Further details about the dispute were not immediately known.