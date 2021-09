The Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation has dozens of cats up for adoption.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Animal advocates are looking for volunteers to adopt more than 100 cats found in a crowded home in Pompano Beach.

Kathy Kish Bieniek, of the Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation, and Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of The Kitty Campus, are working with animal control in Broward County.

For more information about how to help, contact the Saving Sage Animal Rescue at savingsagerescue@yahoo.com or call 954-530-1508 or 954-530-1425.

Related social media