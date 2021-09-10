Partly Cloudy icon
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Miami, Miami-Dade County
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead early Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 20th Street in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

She said the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

