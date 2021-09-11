Police: 8-year-old shot, caught in crossfire of midday shooting in Opa-locka

Police investigate after an 8-year-old was shot in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A child was shot in broad daylight on Saturday in Opa-locka.

According to police, two people were shooting at each other and an 8-year-old child was caught in the crossfire.

It happened early Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Dunad Avenue and Fisherman Street.

The child was shot in the area of their lower back or buttocks, Opa-locka police said.

First responders rushed the child to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Officers said they took two persons of interest into custody but did not reveal any additional information about the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.