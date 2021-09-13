University of Florida makes national top 10 list

The University of Florida lands a coveted spot on the top 10 list for public universities across the country.

According to the U.S. News and World Report 2022 National University Rankings released Monday, the university now ranks as the fifth best public school in the country.

Governor Ron DeSantis applauded the ranking on Monday morning.

“I just want to, on the behalf of the state of Florida, offer a congratulations to one of the top five public universities in this country,” said DeSantis.

Florida State University is the second to rank in the top 20 nationally.

Florida International University has also climbed 17 spots, earning 78th place among public universities in the nation.

As for private local schools, the University of Miami ranks 55 on the list when it comes to all national universities.