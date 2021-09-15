Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wplg logo

Local News

Driver killed after vehicle plunges into Miramar canal

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Miramar
Driver killed after vehicle drives into Miramar canal
Driver killed after vehicle drives into Miramar canal

MIRAMAR, Fla. – First responders jumped into action after a car went into into a Broward County canal.

It happened Tuesday night near the intersection of Miramar Boulevard and University Drive.

Divers were seen in the water at one point, focusing on one section of the canal.

Authorities in Miramar investigate a car that went into a canal. (WPLG)

In addition to the divers, cell phone video obtained by Local 10 News also showed deep tire marks leading into the canal.

Witnesses told Local 10 News they saw someone pulled from the water and rushed away by rescue workers.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was the only one in the car, and that person died at a nearby hospital.

A tow truck was at the scene waiting to pull the vehicle from the water.

Police have yet to provide any information on what led up to the car going into the canal.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram