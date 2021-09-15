Driver killed after vehicle plunges into Miramar canal

MIRAMAR, Fla. – First responders jumped into action after a car went into into a Broward County canal.

It happened Tuesday night near the intersection of Miramar Boulevard and University Drive.

Divers were seen in the water at one point, focusing on one section of the canal.

Authorities in Miramar investigate a car that went into a canal. (WPLG)

In addition to the divers, cell phone video obtained by Local 10 News also showed deep tire marks leading into the canal.

Witnesses told Local 10 News they saw someone pulled from the water and rushed away by rescue workers.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was the only one in the car, and that person died at a nearby hospital.

A tow truck was at the scene waiting to pull the vehicle from the water.

Police have yet to provide any information on what led up to the car going into the canal.