Newly released video shows when man breaks into home to shoot neighbor in Westchester

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A newly released surveillance video shows when a man broke into a neighbor’s home and shot him shortly after midnight on Sept. 8 in Miami-Dade County’s Westchester neighborhood. The victim’s wife and three children were home.

The surveillance video shows a man using a sledgehammer to break down the door, walked inside, and another man who was armed with a baseball bat followed. Detectives identified the gunman as Julio Perez and the victim as Robert Muina.

Miami-Dade detectives arrested Perez, 37, on Sept. 9. Muina survived the shooting near Coral Way and Southwest 82nd Avenue, and he remained hospitalized on Friday. Muina’s wife, Claudia Porro, told detectives her husband and their neighbor had an ongoing conflict.

Detectives arrested Julio Perez on Sept. 9 in Miami-Dade County. (MDPD)

According to the arrest form, Porro ran to get her three children and the four of them rushed to hide together in a closet. Muina told detectives he fought back and attempted to take the gun away from Perez who asked his accomplice to hit Muina with the bat.

Muina ran into the room where his wife was hiding with the kids and used his legs and feet to hold the door and prevent Perez and the other man from getting inside. Porro took Muina to Baptist Hospital and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to the Kendall Regional Medical Center’s trauma center.

The owner of the home Muina and Porro were leasing said his property was destroyed, the couple was in the process of getting evicted before the shooting.

Records show Perez was at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center on Friday night. He is being held without bond and he is facing charges of first-degree murder and five counts of armed burglary.

Roy Ramos joined the Local 10 News team in 2018. Roy is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, Homestead Senior High School and graduated from St. Thomas University.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

