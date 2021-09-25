Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wplg logo

Local News

U.S. Coast Guard repatriates 260 Haitian migrants found at sea

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Immigration
Two small boats from Coast Guard Cutter Diligence interdict Haitian migrants off Cuba's coast, Sept. 18, 2021. The Coast Guard repatriated 260 migrants.
Two small boats from Coast Guard Cutter Diligence interdict Haitian migrants off Cuba's coast, Sept. 18, 2021. The Coast Guard repatriated 260 migrants. ((U.S. Coast Guard photo))

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard announced the repatriation of 260 Haitians on Friday after two at-sea interdictions off Haiti and Cuba.

During a routine patrol, a U.S. Coast Guard crew interdicted a 35-foot sail freighter with 77 people aboard on Friday morning about 20 miles south of Cuba.

On Wednesday, another Coast Guard crew interdicted a 55-foot sail freighter with 183 people aboard about 36 miles off Cap Du Mole, Haiti.

“We cannot stress enough how dangerous these voyages are,” Cmdr. Jared Trusz said in a statement. “With our presence in the Caribbean Sea and through the Windward Passage, we hope to discourage these voyages on overloaded vessels and prevent loss of life.”

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email