U.S. Coast Guard repatriates 260 Haitian migrants found at sea

Two small boats from Coast Guard Cutter Diligence interdict Haitian migrants off Cuba's coast, Sept. 18, 2021. The Coast Guard repatriated 260 migrants.

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard announced the repatriation of 260 Haitians on Friday after two at-sea interdictions off Haiti and Cuba.

During a routine patrol, a U.S. Coast Guard crew interdicted a 35-foot sail freighter with 77 people aboard on Friday morning about 20 miles south of Cuba.

On Wednesday, another Coast Guard crew interdicted a 55-foot sail freighter with 183 people aboard about 36 miles off Cap Du Mole, Haiti.

“We cannot stress enough how dangerous these voyages are,” Cmdr. Jared Trusz said in a statement. “With our presence in the Caribbean Sea and through the Windward Passage, we hope to discourage these voyages on overloaded vessels and prevent loss of life.”