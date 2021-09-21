Biden administration probes mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents’ use of whips to deter Haitians

DEL RIO, Texas – President Joe Biden’s administration is investigating U.S. Border Patrol agents’ use of whips on Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A mounted U.S. Border Patrol agent swung his whip “menacingly” while charging his horse toward Haitian migrants who were crossing the Rio Grande on Sunday afternoon, El Paso Times Reporter Martha Pskowski reported.

“Let’s go! Get out now! Back to Mexico!”

The agent shouted at the migrants who had left relatives at the improvised encampment in Del Rio, Texas, to get food and drinks at Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, for them, according to Pskowski.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acua, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Paul Ratje, a photographer for AFP Getty Images, captured the moment a U.S. Border Patrol agent grabbed one of the Haitian migrants from his horse. Reuters reported one migrant fell as he tried to dodge, and others shielded their heads with their hands. Videos show the agents’ deterrence.

“I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate,” Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, told reporters on Monday.

During a news conference near the encampment, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said misinformation about the availability of temporary protected status was driving the “heartbreaking situation.”

Haitians in the southwest side of the country endured a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14. A political crisis unraveled after President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination on July 7. There has been increased gang activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned,” Mayorca said. “Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life.”

