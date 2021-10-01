Partly Cloudy icon
Venetian Causeway closes at Purdy Avenue after wastewater main break

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FILE PHOTO: The wastewater main break on Thursday was in the same area where there was a wastewater main break earlier this month.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There was a wastewater main break on Thursday between Purdy Avenue and the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach.

Officers closed Purdy Avenue in both directions. The only way to access the Venetian Islands from Miami Beach is to travel to Miami on the MacArthur or Julia Tuttle causeways.

Officials also issued a precautionary swim advisory for the waters adjacent to Maurice Gibb Park, including the Collins Canal and the area south of the Venetian Causeway.

The kayak launch at Maurice Gibb Park was also closed.

