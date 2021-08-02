Criminal charges expected Monday against Miami Beach officers after rough arrests

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement sources tell Local 10 News that criminal charges are expected Monday against some or all of the Miami Beach police officers who were involved in the alleged rough arrests of three men exactly a week ago.

The mayor of Miami Beach reacted to the news on Friday.

“We’re not hiding it, we’re not circling the wagons. We’re doing what you would expect and hope a professional police department would do,” Mayor Dan Gelber said.

Police say they were trying to stop the driver of a blue scooter on Monday for illegally parking and said the man struck an officer with the scooter while leaving the scene.

Cellphone footage captured officers surrounding the Royal Palm Hotel where police reportedly caught up with the man and things turned physical.

“I got beat up, I got stitches, went to the hospital,” Dalonta Crudup said.

Officers say Crudup, 24, was driving the scooter. He told Local 10 News that he was indeed on a scooter, but claimed he didn’t illegally park and never struck an officer.

“He backed up when he asked him to, and the cops came out of nowhere for no reason,” Sharif Cobb, who was also arrested, said.

Cobb, 27, said he began recording the incident with his cellphone, along with a third man, Khalid Vaughn.

“I started recording it. They already got him in handcuffs. They beat him, turned around, charged me down, beat me ... punched me, elbowed me in the face,” Vaughn said. “I literally got jumped by officers.”

A police report says Vaughn, 28, was arrested for impeding, provoking and harassing officers.

While the subsequent use of force was captured on surveillance cameras at the hotel, the video has yet to be released.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements released a statement last week, saying he reviewed the video related to the arrests, and decided to initiate the internal investigation, and requested that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office conduct a further review.

“I have serious concerns about the force utilized after Mr. Crudup was in custody, including the level of force utilized in the subsequent arrest of Mr. Vaughn,” Clements said. “This is not indicative of the hard-working men and women of the Miami Beach Police Department and will not be tolerated.”

A total of five officers have been relieved of duty, pending the results of the investigation.