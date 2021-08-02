Viewers react to Miami Beach rough arrest videos and charges against cops

Miami Beach police rough arrest 'uncalled for' viewers say after video released

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – One video shows officers surrounding Dalonta Crudup and slamming his head into the ground. Khalid Vaughn, who is filming the incident, gets tackled and punched repeatedly by officers.

We showed the video — which led to criminal charges for five Miami Beach police officers — to some of our Local 10 viewers to get their reaction.

“Yeah, that’s really unfortunate,” said one viewer named James.

“I don’t know how much this has to happen before we change the training and the culture in the police department to respect human beings,” said another, named Ashley.

That has been the resounding response since the video was released and Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charges Monday afternoon.

SEE THE VIDEO BELOW

Ad

Five Miami Beach police officers will face criminal charges in a rough arrest that took place last week at a South Beach hotel, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Monday. She showed a series of videos of the incident.

People want a closer look to be taken at police accountability and how communities are policed.

“The idea that he was being chased down and thus hurt by the police department is uncalled for,” said Dwight Bullard, a former state senator.

Sgt. Jose Perez, Officer Kevin Perez (no relation to Jose Perez), Officer Robert Sabater, Officer David Rivas and Officer Steven Serrano face battery charges in connection to the July 26 rough arrest captured on surveillance and bodyworn camera.

Fernandez Rundle said additional charges may be filed.

It comes as the spotlight continues to illuminate the push for police reform.

“This should not be a one-off,” Bullard said of the scrutiny of police. “This has to be something that happens on a continuous basis in order for real accountability to happen.”

Ad

Ashley, the viewer, said: “It’s time to hold the bad apples accountable. ... Why can’t we hold police officers accountable at their job?”

Miami-Dade County’s NAACP said it commends the swift action taken by Miami Beach’s police chief but says it’s clear so much more needs to be done.