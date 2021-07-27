Rough arrest of man in hotel lobby leads to 4 Miami Beach officers placed on leave

4 Miami Beach officers placed on leave after rough arrest of man in hotel lobby

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The arrest of two men in Miami Beach sparked an internal affairs investigation within the city’s own police department.

With cuts on his face and a busted lip, Khalid Vaughn says he was on the receiving end of excessive force by Miami Beach police officers.

As a result of the arrest, four officers have been relieved of duty.

The incident took place Monday afternoon at the Royal Palm Hotel on 15th Street and Collins Avenue.

Vaughn told Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood he was in the lobby with his friend when police were arresting another man who allegedly struck a bicycle officer with a scooter.

He said he was trying to take video with his phone when police turned their attention to him.

“I started recording it. They already got him in handcuffs. They beat him, turned around, changed me down, beat me,” Vaughn said. “Punched me, elbowed me in the face.”

In a statement to Local 10 News, Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said:

“This is not indicative of the hard-working men and women of the Miami Beach Police Department and will not be tolerated. In response, I immediately initiated an Internal Affairs investigation and relieved four officers of duty....”

The bicycle officer struck by the suspect on a scooter has been released from the hospital with a brace and will need crutches, according to a department spokesperson.