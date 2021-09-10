After 2nd wastewater main break disrupting traffic this week, Miami Beach officials reopen Venetian

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After yet another sewer main break disrupts traffic, Miami Beach officials reopened Venetian Way on Friday night.

It was an inconvenient day for Venetian Causeway drivers and tourists in Belle Isle. The water wasn’t safe for paddleboarders who frequent the area.

Michael Atisha, a Miami Beach resident, said this is the second wastewater main break there this week. Atisha got off his scooter to walk across the bridge from Sunset Harbour to Belle Isle.

“We didn’t expect it to happen again,” Atisha said. “It’s a little frustrating for people coming from the mainland beach and they don’t know if it’s closed.”

Tourists staying at The Standard had to walk out of Belle Isle on Friday with their luggage. Mark Goode said he was instructed to go through an odyssey to get to his car. Peter Ranger, a Miami Beach resident, said the drivers who were coming from Miami had to waste time and money.

“People paid the toll to come through and then have to go back and pay the toll again,” Ranger said.