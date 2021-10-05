Fort Lauderdale commissioners hold first vote on traffic tunnel proposed by Elon Musk’s Boring Company

The future of travel in Fort Lauderdale could be underground.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The future of travel in Fort Lauderdale could be underground.

Traffic in South Florida is a major problem and Fort Lauderdale is trying to find creative ways to fix it.

That’s why over the last several months, the city has been talking to Elon Musk’s Boring Company about taking travel underground.

The city commission will have its very first vote Tuesday night on the proposal to put a tunnel from downtown to the beach.

“We see more and more cars on the road,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “You have to find alternative methods of trying to deal with traffic. And I think this is an exciting opportunity for the city.”

The vote is expected to pass, which would then allow for more specific planning to begin.

“The next step is to accept the proposal, and to now negotiate an agreement which we can now move forward to talk about the terms, the conditions, financing and the technological aspects moving forward as they continue to examine the underground infrastructure and how they’re best going to be able to proceed with the project,” Trantalis said.

The idea is for this to be just step one in their process. After this tunnel, the city wants to expand and build a tunnel for trains, to alleviate road traffic that is often snarled by railroad crossings.

“I think we’ve already passed the starting line, we’re now at second base and we’re going to move forward with this project until we get it to home run, and I think this community is ready for it,” said Trantalis.

The meeting is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 6 p.m.

If the resolution passes, the city will begin the negotiation process with the The Boring Company.