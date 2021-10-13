2 women injured in Midtown shooting; 3 detained for questioning

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Midtown, leaving two women injured.

The shooting was reported around midnight in the area of Northeast First Avenue and 32nd Street.

Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva said officers arrived at the scene to find a woman who appeared to have been shot. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Delva said officers found a second woman who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That woman was treated at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue personnel.

According to Delva, three people have been detained in connection with the shooting but no arrests have been made at this time.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.