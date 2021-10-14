Police: Man arrested after committing 2 burglaries, shooting at police in El Portal

A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday morning in connection with two burglaries in El Portal and for shooting at officers, authorities said.

EL PORTAL, Fla. – A 54-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with two burglaries and a shooting in El Portal.

According to authorities, two El Portal police officers responded to a burglary in progress the morning of Oct. 7 in the 200 block of Northeast 87th Street.

Police said the homeowner wasn’t home but saw the burglary happening on his Ring surveillance camera.

According to authorities, the officers, who were in two separate cars, saw a pickup truck leaving the scene and followed it west on Northeast 87th Street.

After all three vehicles turned left on 79th Street from Northeast Second Avenue the driver fired a gun at the officers before jumping out and taking off running between buildings, authorities said.

Police said the driver got away, but the same officers responded to another burglary late Wednesday night in the area of Northeast 90th Street near Miami Avenue and heard a sound in the bushes before spotting the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Daniel Hernandez, ran off but a person matching his description was later spotted pushing a bicycle and carrying a leaf blower on Miami Avenue and 89th Street.

Police said Hernandez fled from officers but was taken into custody after being tased.

Authorities said he matched the description of the burglar who shot at the officers last week.

“You don’t see it that often with these property crimes, but it also goes to show that you can’t take anything for granted with police work -- the fact that he would fire on police when he was close to apprehension,” El Portal Police Chief David Magnusson said.

Hernandez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained when he fell after being tased, authorities said.

He faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft and loitering.

Police said Hernandez also had a traffic warrant issued for him.