Victims, families face raw emotion as Parkland killer pleads guilty

"He has sucked all of the energy out of so many people and we have to stop allowing him the power to take anything else from us," said Debra Hixon, whose husband was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

"He has sucked all of the energy out of so many people and we have to stop allowing him the power to take anything else from us," said Debra Hixon, whose husband was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Debra Hixon said the hardest part wasn’t hearing the Parkland killer speak when he pleaded guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

It was listening to prosecutor Michael Satz describe in graphic detail how Nikolas Cruz executed the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, 2018, when Hixon’s husband Chris was among the 17 killed.

“We should be honoring the victims,” said Hixon, now an elected school board member whose office is about a block away from the courthouse. “We heard what happened, you heard what happened to all those people. How can we not honor and show them? We have to and stop giving this person any more energy, and that’s really what I want to say today. He has sucked all of the energy out of so many people, and we have to stop allowing him the power to take anything else from us.”

Ad

Cruz faces either life in prison or the death penalty, which will be decided by a jury expected to be selected for a penalty phase in early January.

As Cruz, 23, entered his guilty plea Wednesday in a Broward courtroom, there were tears and hugs among families of the victims.

For those families and some survivors of the mass shooting, it was the first time they had come face to face with the confessed killer.

Cruz made a statement after pleading guilty, in which he apologized to the victims and their families and asked them to allow him to live, despite it being clarified by Judge Elizabeth Scherer that that isn’t their decision.

Anthony Borges was among them those victims in attendance. He was critically injured but survived.

“That’s not my right,” Borges said when asked whether Cruz should get the death penalty. “I’m not God to make the decision to kill him or not. That’s not my decision. My decision is to be a better person and to change the world. I don’t want this to happen again. it hurts, it really really hurts.”

Ad

Several parents of the students killed in the massacre say Cruz does deserve the death penalty.

“I think killing him death by injection is too peaceful,” said Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow, 16, was killed in the shooting. “Get him out of the jail and put him in the prison where he gets prison justice.”

Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver was murdered, told Local 10 News last week that “not even the death penalty, would in any way balance what happened to my son.”

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Ad

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.