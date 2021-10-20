Parkland shooter pleads guilty: These are the names for all 34 counts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder. The attempted first-degree murder charges are for those wounded and survived.

Cruz, 23, was present in the courtroom as the names of the victims were read by the judge in the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Cruz responded “guilty” to each name read.

A penalty trial, expected to begin in January, will determine if Cruz receives life in prison or Florida’s death sentence.

17 counts of first-degree murder for the killings of:

Count 1: Luke Hoyer

Count 2: Martin Duque

Count 3: Gina Montalto

Count 4: Alex Schachter

Count 5: Alaina Petty

Count 6: Alyssa Alhadeff

Count 7: Nicholas Dworet

Count 8: Helena Ramsay

Count 9: Christopher Hixon

Count 10: Carmen Schentrup

Count 11: Aaron Feis

Count 12: Scott Beigel

Count: 13 Meadow Pollack

Count 14: Cara Loughran

Count 15: Joaquin Oliver

Count 16: Jaime Guttenberg

Count 17: Peter Wang

17 counts of attempted murder for seriously wounding:

Count 18: Ashley Baez

Count 19: William Olson

Count 20: Kheshava Mangapuram

Count 21: Justin Colton

Count 22: Alexander Dworet

Count 23: Genesis Valentin

Count 24: Daniela Menscal

Count 25: Samantha Grady

Count 26: Samantha Fuentes

Count 27: Isabel Chequer

Count 28: Samantha Mayor

Count 29: Benjamin Wikander

Count 30: Madeline Wilford

Count 31: Marian Kabachenko

Count 32: Stacey Lippel

Count 33: Anthony Borges

Count 34: Kyle Laman