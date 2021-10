MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in northern Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened not too far from Hard Rock Stadium.

The fatal shooting happened on Sunday near the intersection of 199th Street and 29th Court.

One man was killed, and another was injured in the shooting.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the deadly gunfire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.